Kraft Heinz chief marketing officer Luz to depart at end of May

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co’s chief marketing officer, Eduardo Luz, will leave the company at the end of May, a spokesperson for the company said on Saturday.

Kraft Heinz’s president of beverages, snacks and desserts, Adam Butler, will take over Luz’s responsibilities on an interim basis, the spokesperson said.

Luz’s departure was first reported by CNBC.

The company two weeks ago named 30-year marketing veteran Miguel Patricio as its chief executive in April. Patricio succeeds Bernando Hees, who has been CEO since 2015.

Kraft Heinz’s second-biggest shareholder, Brazilian private equity fund 3G Capital, has pushed the company to control expenses to tackle higher costs and sluggish growth.

In February, Kraft Heinz cut its quarterly dividend and wrote down the value of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands, highlighting the tough environment in the packaged food industry. It also disclosed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into the company.