Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Warren Buffett eats crow

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kraft Heinz’s poor earnings, $15 bln writedown and accounting investigation forced the Berkshire Hathaway boss to admit he overpaid for the nuts-to-Velveeta cheese purveyor. Breakingviews columnists discuss what went wrong. Plus: Trump buys more time in his China trade spat.
