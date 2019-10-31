Kraft Heinz beats third-quarter expectations on lower costs, higher prices

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) beat analyst expectations for third-quarter profit on Thursday as the packaged food company reined in costs and increased prices in the face of slowing demand for some of its key brands.

FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato Ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Shares in the Chicago-based maker of Heinz ketchup and Velveeta cheese were indicated up about 7% at $30.45 in premarket trading.

The earnings beat comes after a rough year for Kraft Heinz, which slashed dividends and scrapped its full-year forecast after booking billions of dollars in writedowns on the value of some of its most well-known brands, including Oscar Mayer.

The company’s procurement practices are also under investigation by the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Kraft Heinz shares have fallen by about 40% since February, when it disclosed the investigation and its first writedown.

Earnings excluding items fell 9.2% to 69 cents per share but beat the 54 cents expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Expenses fell by nearly 25% drop to $767 million in the quarter. The company increased product prices by 1% while sales volumes fell 2.1 percentage points.

“Price increases are evident in categories with cost inflation and the profit beat is a positive surprise,” said Wells Fargo analyst John Baumgartner.

Net sales fell nearly 5% to $6.08 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $6.13 billion.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose 45% to $899 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 28.