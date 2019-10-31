Kraft Heinz investors cheer profit beat, plans to boost marketing

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) said on Thursday that it was spending more on marketing for key brands next year, after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter profit that sent shares up about 11%.

FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato Ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Having booked billions of dollars in writedowns this year on the value of some of its most well-known brands - including Oscar Mayer - Kraft Heinz has been criticized for gutting spending on advertising under leaders installed by Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital.

The company, which counts billionaire Warren Buffett (BRKa.N) and 3G Capital as its two largest investors, has reported 13 straight quarters of lackluster sales amid changing consumer tastes and intense competition from private-label brands owned by Walmart (WMT.N), Costco (COST.O) and Kroger (KR.N).

Newly appointed Chief Executive Miguel Patricio, who will outline a detailed plan after a strategic review of the business in 2020, said Kraft Heinz would now direct more ad dollars disproportionately in favor of its flagship brands. The company, whose major brands include Heinz ketchup and Velveeta cheese, also said it plans to cut the number of project launches in 2020 to half.

“While we have been working hard to finish the year in a much better place than we started, we have also been investing a lot of energy in our future,” Patricio said on a post-earnings call.

Shares of Chicago-based Kraft Heinz were up 10.7% at $31.58 in early trading. Earnings excluding items fell 9.2% to 69 cents per share but beat the 54 cents expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

“While the quality of this quarter was somewhat questionable, by our read, we understand why these generally disliked shares are indicating up,” said J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman.

Net sales fell nearly 5% to $6.08 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $6.13 billion. The company said it expects fourth-quarter sales and EBITDA to be “generally similar” to those of the third quarter. Fourth quarter earnings are expected to take a hit of up to 10 cents.

Expenses fell by nearly 25% to $767 million in the quarter, ended Sept. 28. The company increased product prices by 1% while sales volume fell 2.1 percentage points.

The beat comes after a rough year for Kraft Heinz, which slashed dividends and scrapped its full-year forecast after taking two major writedowns - one in February of $15.4 billion and another in August of $1.22 billion. The company’s procurement practices are also under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kraft Heinz shares have fallen by about 40% since the company disclosed the probe and its first writedown.