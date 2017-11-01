Kraft Heinz misses sales estimates as U.S. demand weakens

(Reuters) - Velveeta cheese and Kool Aid maker Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) marginally missed Wall Street sales estimates as demand for processed food continued to weaken in the United States.

FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato Ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Shares of the company, which is backed by billionaire-investor Warren Buffett and private equity firm 3G Capital, fell 2.2 percent to $76 in after-market trading on Thursday.

Kraft Heinz said sales in the United States, which accounts for nearly 70 percent of total sales, dipped 0.3 percent in the second quarter, falling for the sixth straight quarter.

Like other processed packaged food makers, Kraft Heinz has been grappling with an increasing number of Americans preferring healthier, non-processed foods, rather than preservative added packaged foods.

Kraft, which aims to reduce $1.7 billion in costs by the end of 2017, said selling, general and administrative expenses fell about 19 percent to $653 million in the reported quarter.

Net income at North America’s third-largest food and beverage company rose to $944 million, or 77 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $842 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 83 cents per share, while net sales inched up 0.7 percent to $6.31 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of $82 per share, on revenue of $6.33 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.