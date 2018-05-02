Kraft Heinz quarterly profit boosted by pricing, tax reforms

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co’s (KHC.O) quarterly profit beat expectations as the Tater Tots-maker benefited from tax reforms in the United States and raised prices to counter higher input costs.

FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato Ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Kraft Heinz, whose brands include Velveeta cheese and Heinz ketchup, said it raised prices in the United States and in other parts of the world, driving overall pricing up by 1 percentage point.

Shares in Kraft Heinz were up 4.3 percent after the bell on Wednesday. The stock has lost nearly 40 percent in value in the past year.

Packaged food companies, such as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG.N) and General Mills Inc (GIS.N), have flagged higher transportation costs and rising commodities prices in recent months.

Net income rose to $993 million, or 81 cents per share, from $893 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier, primarily reflecting benefits from U.S. tax reforms.

Excluding items, earnings were 89 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 82 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales slipped 0.3 percent to $6.30 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 as weakening demand for processed foods in the United States more than offset growth in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Kraft Heinz has reported muted sales for several straight quarters as U.S. retailers make space on their shelves for fresh food and higher-margin upstart brands such as Sir Kensington’s or Portlandia Foods.