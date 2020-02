FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato Ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) on Thursday reported a 5.1% fall in quarterly sales hurt by lower U.S. demand for cheese, bacon and other products.

The Chicago-based company, which makes Oscar-Mayer bacon and Philadelphia cream cheese, said sales fell to $6.54 billion from $6.89 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28.