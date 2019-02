FILE PHOTO - Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Packaged food maker Kraft Heinz Co reported a 6.7 percent fall in quarterly adjusted earnings on Thursday, hit by rising commodity and freight costs.

Adjusted earnings per share fell to 84 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 29 from 90 cents per share a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $6.89 billion from $6.84 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $6.94 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.