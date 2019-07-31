Kraft Heinz to report half-yearly results on Aug. 8

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of salad dressing, made by food conglomerate Kraft Heinz, are seen on a supermarket shelf in Seattle, Washington, U.S., February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) said on Wednesday it would report results for the first six months of the year on Aug. 8, its first financial statement since disclosing a more than $15 billion writedown on its iconic Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands.

Since the writedown in February, Kraft Heinz has appointed a new chief executive officer and restated its earnings for nearly three years following a regulatory investigation into lapses in its procurement practices.

The packaged food company said it was now required to provide first-quarter financial statements on or before Aug. 13. The company had previously said it would file its quarterly report for the quarter ended March 30 on or before July 31.(bit.ly/318n6IN)

Kraft’s shares were marginally up in premarket trading. The stock has fallen 34% since Feb. 21, when the company disclosed the writedown and the SEC investigation.