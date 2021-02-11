Kraft Heinz to sell Planters, Corn Nuts brands to Hormel for $3.35 billion

FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co said on Thursday that it plans to sell its nuts business - including most Planters and Corn Nuts products - to Hormel Foods Corp for $3.35 billion.

Kraft Heinz shares were up 2% before the bell.

The Chicago-based company has been trying to streamline its portfolio and focus on more accretive brands, having faced criticism for years about the number of categories it is a part of. In September, Kraft Heinz said it would sell its natural cheese business to French dairy company Groupe Lactalis for $3.2 billion.

“It will enable us to sharpen our focus on areas with greater growth prospects and competitive advantage for our powerhouse brands,” Chief Executive Miguel Patricio said in a statement.

Kraft Heinz’s nuts business contributed about $1.1 billion to net sales in fiscal 2020.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2021, includes global intellectual property rights to the brands, subject to existing third-party licenses.

Kraft Heinz also beat analysts’ estimates on Thursday for fourth-quarter revenue as people under pandemic lockdown during the holidays bought more packaged food products like Mac and Cheese, Heinz ketchup and Oscar Meyer meat slices.

Sales grew 6.2% to $6.94 billion in the three months ended Dec. 26, beating the average estimate of $6.82 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Adjusted net earnings rose to 80 cents per share from 72 cents per share a year earlier, beating estimates of 74 cents per share.