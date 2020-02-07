Kraft Heinz shares jump after tweet from lookalike to Barron's

FILE PHOTO - A Heinz Ketchup bottle sits between a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese and a bottle of Kraft Original Barbecue Sauce on a grocery store shelf in New York March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) spiked more than 4% on Friday after a fake Twitter account closely resembling that of financial publication Barron’s said the food company had been approached for a buyout.

The company’s stock rose to a session high of $30.30 at around noon, minutes after the tweet from “@barronsfinance,” an account with more than 5,000 followers on Twitter. The account uses a similar logo to the official Barron’s account, which goes under the handle “@barronsonline.”

The tweet was later deleted.

A spokesman for Kraft Heinz declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Dow Jones & Company, the publisher of Barron’s, said @barronsfinance was not affiliated with the publication.

A Twitter message to @barronsfinance was not immediately returned. It was unclear who was behind the Twitter account.

Kraft Heinz shares were recently up 2.1% and volume on the session was over 10 million shares, about 1.5 times its 10-day average of about 7.04 million shares.