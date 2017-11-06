Kraft Heinz restates cash flow statements for two quarters

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) said on Monday it restated its cash flow statements for two quarters after it found that it implemented a new accounting standard since the start of 2017, instead of from 2018.

FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato Ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The packaged foods company said it would file amended statements for the quarters ended April 1 and July 1 to correctly classify certain items in its of cash flow statements.

Kraft Heinz said the misstatement did not have an impact on its income statements and balance sheets for the periods. (bit.ly/2zBZnXN)