Kroger to sell private label products in China through Alibaba

(Reuters) - Kroger Co has partnered with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to sell its private label products on the e-commerce giant’s Tmall platform in China, making its first foray outside the United States.

The Kroger supermarket chain's headquarters is shown in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein/File Photo

The U.S. grocer will sell its Simple Truth products on the platform, an Alibaba spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Kroger is the largest U.S. supermarket operator, with some 2,800 stores in roughly three dozen states.

However, Amazon.com Inc’s aggressive expansion into groceries with its acquisition of Whole Foods Market is challenging a number of U.S. retailers, including Kroger.

Krogers’ shares rose 2.1 percent to $30.36 in afternoon trading.