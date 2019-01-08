Kroger plans $1.2 billion debt offering

A Ralphs grocery store, which is owned by Kroger Co, is pictured ahead of company results in Pasadena, California U.S., December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co (KR.N) said on Tuesday it plans to raise $1.2 billion through a debt offering, according to a U.S. regulatory filing bit.ly/2QxmZAN.

The company said it would offer two series of notes worth $600 million each due January 2029 and January 2049 and use part of the proceeds to refinance long-term debt.

