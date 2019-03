The Kroger supermarket chain's headquarters is shown in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein

(Reuters) - U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co said on Tuesday it would sell its Turkey Hill business to an affiliate of private equity firm Peak Rock Capital.

Kroger in August said it was exploring alternatives for the business, including a sale. Turkey Hill, which has nearly 800 workers, produces milk, ice creams, frozen dairy treats, iced teas and fruit drinks.

Kroger did not disclose the financial details of the deal.