March 23, 2018 / 12:48 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Target and Kroger discussing possible merger: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Department store operator Target Corp (TGT.N) and grocery chain Kroger Co (KR.N) are in talks about a possible merger, tech focused magazine Fast Company reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Shopping carts are seen at a Target store in Azusa, California U.S. November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Neither companies was immediately available for comment.

The companies first started talks last summer about a partnership that could improve Target’s grocery business and give Kroger customers more access to merchandise and e-commerce, the report said.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Kroger is displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

While the talks started once again in 2018, the two companies appear to be struggling to decide whether a merger is the best path forward, the report said.

Shares of Kroger rose 8 percent in premarket trading on Friday while that of Target was trading up 2.8 percent.

    Kroger has a market cap of $20.62 billion and Target $37.12 billion.

    Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

