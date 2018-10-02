Kroger to test grocery pick-up program at Walgreens stores

(Reuters) - U.S. grocer Kroger Co (KR.N) said on Tuesday it is exploring a partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O) to allow its customers order online and pick up groceries at some of the drug retailer’s stores.

FILE PHOTO: The Kroger supermarket chain's headquarters is shown in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein/File Photo

Grocers across the United States have been implementing new ways to draw more shoppers to their stores as they face intense competition from online retailer Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and its unit Whole Foods.

A pharmacist stands in the background as a sign rests on a counter at a Walgreens pharmacy store in Austin, TX, U.S., March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Kroger said the pilot program will be tested across 13 Walgreens stores near Kroger’s Cincinnati headquarters.

Kroger said customers will also be able to shop for its ‘Our Brands’ range, including the Simple Truth organic food brand, at the Walgreens stores.

Shares of Kroger rose about 2 percent in premarket trading, while Walgreens edged 1 percent higher.