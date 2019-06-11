Kroger to start selling cannabis-based products

FILE PHOTO: The Kroger supermarket chain's headquarters is shown in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein

(Reuters) - Kroger Co said on Tuesday it would start selling cannabis-based products in 945 stores, joining the growing number of retailers that are trying to tap the demand for cannabidiol (CBD) products.

The Ohio, Cincinnati-based company will sell products containing hemp-derived CBD such as creams, balms and oils at its stores spread across 17 states, the company said.

CBD is the non-psychoactive chemical found in marijuana and does not cause intoxication.

Kroger joins retailers like Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp and Vitamin Shoppe Inc in selling CBD products in some of their stores.