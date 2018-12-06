Kroger quarterly same-store sales fall short of estimates

FILE PHOTO: The Kroger supermarket chain's headquarters is shown in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein/File Photo

(Reuters) - Kroger Co (KR.N) reported quarterly same-store sales that fell short of analysts’ estimates on Thursday, hurt by disruptions caused by revamping the layout of its stores to give more shelf space to its best selling products.

Cincinnati-based Kroger said net income attributable to Kroger fell to $317 million, or 39 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 10, from $397 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said same-store sales, excluding fuel, rose 1.6 percent. Analysts on average had expected a 1.65 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.