September 13, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Kroger's same-store sales miss estimates

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kroger Co missed quarterly same-store sales estimates on Thursday, as disruptions caused by the supermarket chain changing the way it stocks merchandise on shelves kept some customers away from its stores.

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen at the supermarket company's headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein

Cincinnati-based Kroger said net income rose to $508 million, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 18, from $353 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s same-store sales, excluding fuel, rose 1.6 percent in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected a 1.86 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total sales rose to $27.87 billion from $27.60 billion.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

