June 28, 2018 / 10:35 AM / in 31 minutes

Krones resumes U.S. production on Trump's 'Made in America'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEUTRAUBLING, Germany (Reuters) - German bottling machine maker Krones (KRNG.DE) is resuming production in the United States in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Made in America” push, its chief executive said.

“We are currently re-starting production of labeling machines at our plant in the United States, 20 years after we stopped it,” Christoph Klenk told Reuters in an interview.

“But we are not planning to manufacture large volumes there,” he added.

Klenk also said that a trade spat between the United States and the European Union could create some headaches for Krones in its efforts to win new business.

“But our customers won’t get around investment in replacements,” he said.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
