Krung Thai Bank, KBank increase protective measures after data 'hack'

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Krung Thai Bank Pcl (KTB) and Kasikornbank Pcl (Kbank) said their systems were hacked, exposing client information, but reported no financial damage and pledged to tighten up cybersecurity.

Data from 120,000 mostly retail clients using Krung Thai’s online loan request platform were hacked over the weekend, KTB Chief Executive Payong Srivanich said in a statement.

KTB said that no money was lost in the attack.

Kasikornbank said that 3,000 corporate customer names may have been leaked after a hacking attempt, President Pipit Aneaknithi said in a statement.

After detecting the irregularity on July 25, Kbank increased the data surveillance and protection.

The leaked information included names and phone numbers but not financial data, Kbank said.

Earlier, the Bank of Thailand asked both lenders to tighten their cybersecurity measures and prepare to compensate clients in case of losses.