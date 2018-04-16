South Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean telecom company KT Corp’s (030200.KS) chairman will be questioned on Tuesday over suspected breaches of political funding laws, police said.

Police said they are investigating suspicious payments amounting to about $400,000 from former and current KT executives and employees to about 90 members of parliament between 2014-2017.

A spokeswoman for KT Chairman Hwang Chang-kyu could not be immediately reached.

($1 = 1,070.6600 won)