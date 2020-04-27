April 27, 2020 / 5:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kuehne & Nagel quarterly core earnings fall on coronavirus crisis

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss logistics group Kuehne + Nagel is seen at its headquarters in Schindellegi, Switzerland October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Swiss freight-forwarding group Kuehne und Nagel International (KNIN.S) on Monday reported a 24% fall in first-quarter core earnings, as industrial production and trade volumes declined due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 184 million Swiss francs ($189 million), down from 242 million francs a year earlier, as sea freight, the largest part of the group’s business, fell 29.5% due to a double-digit decline in volume demand to and from China.

Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below