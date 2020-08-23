Kuwait bans commercial flights from Afghanistan until further notice

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait has banned commercial flights coming from Afghanistan until further notice, the civil aviation authority said in a Tweet on Sunday.
It did not give a reason, but other local media cited the adding of Afghanistan to a list of banned countries because of a high coronavirus risk.
Kuwait has already banned commercial flights between 31 countries, including Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq and Iran, regarded as high risk due the number of COVID-19 cases there.
Reporting by Samar Hassan and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Alex Richardson