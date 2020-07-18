Business News
Kuwait central bank says currency strong in statement issued after emir hospitalised

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s central bank governor issued a statement on Saturday noting the strength and stability of the country’s currency, which is pegged to a weighted basket of the oil-exporting nation’s big trading partners.

The statement sent to Reuters came after the state news agency reported that Kuwait’s 91-year-old emir had been admitted to hospital and that the crown prince would temporarily exercise some of the ruler’s constitutional duties.

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Hugh Lawson

