FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 33 minutes
Kuwait's crown prince had 'successful' medical check-ups in U.S.: agency
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Bigotry backlash
Breakingviews
Bigotry backlash
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Q&A: The Paulsons look to save the planet
Life Lessons
Q&A: The Paulsons look to save the planet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 6:54 PM / in 33 minutes

Kuwait's crown prince had 'successful' medical check-ups in U.S.: agency

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah waves as he arrives for the opening session of Parliament in Kuwait City December 16, 2012.Stephanie Mcgehee

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah underwent "successful medical check-ups" in the United States and has returned home, state news agency KUNA reported on Monday, citing a cabinet statement.

Sheikh Nawaf, 79, a brother of the country's ruler, underwent minor back surgery in 2013 in Germany. A relatively low-profile figure, he became next in line to lead the U.S.-allied Gulf oil exporter in 2006, shortly after Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah became emir in the 250-year-old al-Sabah dynasty.

Sheikh Sabah, 87, had a pacemaker installed in 1999.

The health of leading members of the ruling family is a sensitive issue in Kuwait, where less senior al-Sabah members have long been jostling for position, according to diplomats and analysts. It is not clear who is third in line in Kuwait, an OPEC member state.

The cabinet statement gave no details on the medical tests.

Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Janet Lawrence

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.