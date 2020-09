FILE PHOTO: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 10, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Emiri Diwan said in a statement on Thursday that the ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah’s health is stable‮ ‬and that the Emir is receiving the scheduled medical treatment following surgery, the state news agency cited the Diwan statement.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is in the United States completing medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.