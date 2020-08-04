World News
August 4, 2020 / 8:27 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Kuwait emir's health shows 'significant improvement': PM

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah looks on as he witnesses a signing ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 9, 2018. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - The health of the Kuwait’s 91-year old emir has shown “significant improvement”, parliament quoted the prime minister as saying in a tweet on Tuesday.

“There is a significant improvement, thank God,” Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah was quoted as saying.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is in the United States completing medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alison Williams

