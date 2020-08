FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah looks on as he witnesses a signing ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 9, 2018. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait’s prime minister told the cabinet on Monday the health of the 91-year old emir was continuing to improve, according to a cabinet tweet.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is in the United States completing medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.

“The prime minister reassured the cabinet of the continuous improvement of the Emir’s health,” the cabinet said on Twitter.