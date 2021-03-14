Kuwait Emir departs for Europe after completing medical checks in the U.S.: state news agency

FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's new Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah gestures as he takes the oath of office at the parliament, in Kuwait City, Kuwait September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah traveled on Sunday to Europe for a private visi, after a sucessful medical exam in the United States, state news agency KUNA reported without specifying his destination.

Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab state last September after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed. He traveled to the United States on March 4, as his government is tackling a liquidity crunch caused by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.