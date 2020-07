FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah looks on as he witnesses a signing ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 9, 2018. Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who arrived in the United States last week to complete his medical treatment, is in a stable condition, a statement issued after a cabinet meeting on Monday said.

Sheikh Sabah, who has ruled Kuwait since 2006, underwent successful surgery, his office has said, for an unspecified condition.