Kuwait suspends, redirects flights as weather worsen

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait suspended all departing flights from the capital’s airport on Wednesday due to the extreme weather which has hit the Gulf state in recent days and caused floods.

“All flights departing from Kuwait international airport are suspended ‘Precautionary’, and arriving flights will be redirected to Dubai international airport, Bahrain international airport and Dammam airport” the Kuwaiti civil aviation said In a statement carried by state news agency KUNA.