Kuwait public works minister resigns after damaging flood

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Minister of Public Works, Hussam Al-Roumi, resigned on Friday following heavy rainfall that caused damaging flooding across the country, state news agency KUNA reported on Friday.

“Out of my moral responsibility ... I have submitted my resignation to the prime minister,” Al-Roumi said.

The army and national guard were mobilized to help clear water from critical facilities and roadways and the Kuwait Oil Company announced a state of emergency, KUNA reported.

No deaths or injuries were reported.

Parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said a meeting would be held on Sunday to discuss the impact of the flooding, KUNA reported.

