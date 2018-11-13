Kuwait suspends work on Wednesday after floods

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has suspended work at all of its companies on Wednesday due to the extreme weather which has hit the country in recent days.

Kuwait’s Minister of Public Works, Hussam Al-Roumi, resigned on Friday because of the extensive damage to public property caused by heavy rains and floods.

Kuwait Oil Company lifted a state of emergency on Saturday following the flooding, in which one person died, and said that facilities were operating normally.

However, Kuwait Oil Company said in a statement that Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) had suspended work at all its companies after Kuwait’s cabinet decided on Tuesday to suspend work in all government institutions on Wednesday, including ministries and schools.

Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) has also given its employees a day-off on Wednesday, except those whose jobs require them to be in their work places.

Subsequently, KNPC put off the second pre-tender meeting for Al-Dibdibah Solar Power Plant project, which was supposed to be held on Wednesday. In a statement posted on its twitter account, KNPC said the meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, November 26.

However, KNPC CEO Mohammed Ghazi Al-Mutairi said in a tweet on Tuesday that all gas stations are working and “will not close, and there is no need to fill car tanks now.” Adding that gas stations are working normally and will continue to do so.

Kuwait Banking Association said in a statement on Tuesday that it had also suspended work in all its banks on Wednesday. These banks include National Bank of Kuwait, Gulf Bank, Ahli United Bank, and Kuwait International Bank. The decision was made in coordination with Kuwait’s central bank.