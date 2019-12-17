Kuwait announces new government: KUNA

FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah attends the Arab League's foreign ministers meeting to discuss unannounced U.S. blueprint for Israeli-Palestinian peace, in Cairo, Egypt April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany - RC17318E1500/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait formed a new government on Tuesday, state news agency KUNA reported, a month after the previous one resigned due to a row between ruling family members and parliament.

Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah will be prime minister. Previously foreign minister, he was appointed by Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah days after the government resigned.

The resignation came after lawmakers sought a no-confidence vote against the interior minister and as a dispute between senior officials, including the interior and defense ministers, over alleged mishandling of public funds went public.

Caretaker premier Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah had initially been nominated to form the new cabinet but he turned down the offer, citing a media campaign against him.

Kuwait, an ally of the United States, has the most open political system in the Gulf Arab region, with a parliament wielding power to pass legislation and question ministers.