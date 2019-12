FILE PHOTO: Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah attends the Arab League's foreign ministers meeting to discuss unannounced U.S. blueprint for Israeli-Palestinian peace, in Cairo, Egypt April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany - RC17318E1500/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait announced on Tuesday a new government had been formed, state news agency KUNA reported, a month after the government resigned due to a row between ruling family members and parliament.

Days after the resignation, Kuwait’s ruler named Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister, elevating him from his role as foreign minister.