Kuwait prime minister offers resignation: Arabiya TV

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak al-Sabah offered the resignation of his government on Monday, pan-Arab satellite channel Al Arabiya TV said.

Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak AI-Hamad AI Sabah addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

There was no immediate confirmation of the report by Kuwait’s state news agency but local media, quoting members of parliament, said a cabinet shakeup had been expected.

Lawmakers were preparing this week to discuss a no-confidence vote in Information Minister Sheikh Mohammed al-Sabah after he was questioned over violations of budgetary and legislative rules, Kuwait Times said in a report.

The major oil producer has the oldest legislature among the Gulf Arab states and experiences frequent cabinet reshuffles. The latest government was formed in February.