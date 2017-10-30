Kuwait's ruler accepts cabinet resignation: state news agency

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s ruling emir accepted the resignation of the prime minister and his cabinet on Monday, state news agency KUNA reported, asking them to continue important duties until a new cabinet is sworn in.
Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak al-Sabah tendered his resignation earlier on Monday to the Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who has the final say in state matters.
Local media, quoting members of parliament, said a cabinet shakeup had been expected.
Lawmakers were preparing this week to discuss a no-confidence vote in Information Minister Sheikh Mohammed al-Sabah after he was questioned over violations of budgetary and legislative rules, Kuwait Times said in a report.
The major oil producer has the oldest legislature among the Gulf Arab states and experiences frequent cabinet reshuffles. The latest government was formed in February.
Writing By Noah Browning and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Gareth Jones