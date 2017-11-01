FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's ruler reappoints PM: state news agency
#World News
November 1, 2017 / 9:46 AM / in an hour

Kuwait's ruler reappoints PM: state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s ruler reappointed his prime minister on Wednesday and asked him to form a cabinet, the official state news agency said on Wednesday, after the government stepped down earlier this week in an expected cabinet reshuffle.

The major oil producer has the oldest legislature among the Gulf Arab states and experiences frequent cabinet resignations amid tensions between the government and lawmakers.

Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak al-Sabah had tendered his resignation on Monday.

Pan-Arab television channel Al Arabiya had earlier reported the news.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
