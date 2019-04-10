Kuwait seeks up to $300 million compensation over 2017 Jazeera collision

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait’s defense ministry said on Wednesday it is seeking up to $300 million compensation over a 2017 incident involving a Jazeera Airways aircraft and a military balloon.

The ministry filed a lawsuit in February over the matter, according to a ministry statement, which did not state who it was seeking the compensation from.

A Jazeera Airways aircraft made contact with a radar-equipped balloon in August 2017, state news agency KUNA reported at the time.

Jazeera Airways could not be immediately reached comment.