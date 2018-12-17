Kuwaiti oil minister's resignation accepted: Al-Anbaa newspaper

Kuwait's Oil, Electricity and Water Minister Bakhit Al-Rashidi inspects the Shakaya Renewable Energy Plant, in Kuwait November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Hagagy.

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwaiti oil minister Bakhit al-Rashidi’s resignation has been accepted by the prime minister, local newspaper Al-Anbaa said, citing sources.

Rashidi’s departure would not imply any change in the oil policy of Kuwait, which is decided by the country’s Supreme Petroleum Council.

Rashidi was not immediately available to comment and there was no official confirmation of his resignation. Al-Anbaa didn’t say when Rashidi presented his resignation to prime minister Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah.