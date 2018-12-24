Kuwait appoints four new cabinet members, including oil minister

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait has appointed four new ministers including Khaled al-Fadhel as the country’s oil minister, the state news agency Kuna reported on Monday.

Fadhel previously held the title of undersecretary at the ministry of commerce, and was a professor at Kuwait University’s Faculty of Engineering and Petroleum.

Fadhel was appointed as Minister of Oil and Electricity and Water, Saad Ibrahim al-Kharaz as Minister of Social Affairs, Fahd Ali Zayed as Islamic Affairs Minister and Maryam Hashem as Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Kuna said.

The cabinet accepted the resignation of Fadhel’s predecessor, Bakhit al-Rashidi, and the three other ministers, the agency said.

Rashidi’s departure is unlikely to imply any change in Kuwaiti oil policy, which is decided by the country’s Supreme Petroleum Council.