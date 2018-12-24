Commodities
Kuwait to appoint Khaled al-Fadhel new oil minister: newspaper

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait has appointed Khaled al-Fadhel as the country’s new oil minister and he will be sworn in on Tuesday, Kuwait’s al-Rai newspaper reported on Monday.

Fadhel previously held the title of undersecretary at the Ministry of Commerce, and was a professor at Kuwait University’s Faculty of Engineering and Petroleum.

Fadhel was not immediately available for comment.

Kuwait’s cabinet earlier accepted the resignation of Fadhel’s predecessor, Bakhit al-Rashidi, according to al-Qabas newspaper.

Rashidi’s departure is unlikely to imply any change in Kuwaiti oil policy, which is decided by the country’s Supreme Petroleum Council.

Reporting by Hadeel El Sayegh in Dubai; Additional Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Dale Hudson

