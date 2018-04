KUWAIT (Reuters) - Oman’s oil minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhi called on all OPEC and non-OPEC producers who took part in the global supply cut pact to continue their cooperation to maintain suitable oil market conditions that encourage oil investments.

FILE PHOTO - Oman's Oil Minister Mohammad bin Hamad bin Saif al-Rumhi attends during the opening session of the first Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Doha November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

“Definitely now is better than yesterday, but the monkey is still on our shoulder,” Rumhi told a news conference in Kuwait City on Monday. “It is not over yet.”