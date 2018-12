The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

CAIRO (Reuters) - OPEC ministers meeting on Thursday will discuss market conditions, demand and supply as well as how to stabilize oil markets, state Kuwait News Agency quoted Oil Minister Bakhit al-Rashidi as saying on late on Tuesday.

OPEC will meet on Thursday in Vienna to decide on future strategies for the oil market, followed by talks with allies such as Russia on Friday.