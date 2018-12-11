Kuwait cuts January crude official selling prices for Asia: sources

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Kuwait has cut the January official selling prices (OSPs) for its two crude grades for export to Asia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The January OSP for Kuwait Export Blend Crude (KEC) to Asia fell by 65 cents a barrel from the previous month to a discount of 35 cents a barrel to the average of Platts Oman and Dubai prices, they said.

The adjustment narrowed the price difference between KEC and Saudi’s Arab Medium crude in January to 30 cents a barrel, against 40 cents in the previous month.

The January OSP for Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) to Asia was set at a premium of $1.10 a barrel to the average of Platts Oman and Dubai prices, down $1.65 a barrel from the previous month.

This narrowed its premium to Saudi Arabia’s Arab Extra Light crude to 30 cents a barrel, down from 50 cents a barrel since October when Kuwait set the first OSP for the new grade.