CAIRO (Reuters) - A fire at a kerosene unit in the refinery of Mina Abdulla is under control and cooling down, Kuwait state news agency KUNA said early on Wednesday.

The head of state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp, Hashem Hashem, said the expected reason of the fire is a mechanical failure at one of the pumps.

There are no casualties, Hashem said.

The other Mina Abdulla refinery units are operating normally, he added.