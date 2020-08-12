Kuwait Oil Company says it has contained and isolated oil leak

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait Oil Company said on Wednesday it has contained and isolated the source of an oil leak that occurred on Tuesday night, located near Kilo 18 of the Seventh Ring Road.
The incident did not result in any damage or injuries, the company said in a tweet.
“The area where the leak occurred is now totally safe and under control, and the company confirms that its regular operations are continuing uninterrupted,” it added.
