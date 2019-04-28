Current oil prices are fair, Kuwait deputy minister says

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s acting deputy oil minister said on Sunday that the oil market is balanced and current prices are fair.

“The current oil prices of around $74 per barrel are fair prices ... And Kuwait is committed to its agreed quota under the production reduction agreement,” Sheikh Talal Nasser Al-Izabi Al-Sabah told reporters.

“Oil prices are currently supported by geopolitical tensions in Libya, Venezuela, Nigeria, sanctions on Iran and a decrease in U.S. inventories,” Al-Sabah added.